A girl in her late teens has died in a road traffic collision involving a tractor in Co Cavan.

The single vehicle collision occurred on the L2514 at Loughduff, Co Cavan, on Tuesday 30 May at approximately 11pm.

Gardaí said that a male in his late teens was driving the tractor but was uninjured when the tractor collided with a ditch.

The deceased girl's body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 436 8800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

