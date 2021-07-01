A teenager has died following a farm incident in Co Tipperary. It is understood the boy was involved in a quad incident on Monday 28 June.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in which a male juvenile aged in his late teens was injured at a premises in Newport, Co Tipperary, on 28 June 2021.

“The male was removed to University Hospital Limerick following the incident for treatment, where he later passed away.

“His body has now been removed to UHL morgue, where a post-mortem will be conducted.”

The scene is currently preserved and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified. Investigations are ongoing.