A total of 58 new telescopic loaders were registered in March, meaning registrations are running 38% above the same month last year when 42 new machines were registered, according to the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

The overall year-to-date figure is now 256 units, an increase of 20.2% on last year’s figures for the same period. Meanwhile, there were 51 used first-time registrations.

Wheel loaders

The wheel loader market recorded 21 new registration, a total increase of 31% in new registrations for the year to date. The FTMTA explained that the market dominance of Chinese-manufactured machines at the lower power end of the market for farmer use continues and now accounts for over 60% of new wheel loader registrations.

There were just five imported used wheeled loaders registered in March 2023.

The backhoe loader market remains stable with four new units in March, while the year-to-date declines by 14% on the same period last year.