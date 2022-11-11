Farmers may have slight a reprieve from wet and mild conditions next week, says Met Éireann.

Daytime temperatures seen in recent days are approximately 7°C ahead of November norms, says Met Éireann forecaster Emer Flood.

Flood described how temperatures in west Mayo on Friday are 17.5°C, when the expected average for this time of year would be 9°C to 10°C.

“It’s very unusual I would say, particularly mild,” she suggested.

On the outlook for these milder conditions, the Met Éireann forecaster said it “does look like temperatures will decline next week, back to more normal levels”. However, the last week of November is set to be mild again, she explained.

Overall, Flood said the mild weather may not be here to stay, with a return to more seasonal colder conditions expected as we move into December, “potentially back to normal”.

Frost

With many farmers waiting for a frost to kill bugs and harden ground, Flood said this would require a sustained period of high pressure and pointed out that “there’s not a high on the cards at all in the next 10 days”.

Farmers will likely not see frost until December, says Met Éireann. / Claire Nash

While it is “fairly mild over Europe” at the moment, she said that the “real mild temperatures are localised over Ireland” and some of the UK.

She described how winds are “tracking up very mild air masses” from further south, with a “plume of very mild air very localised [to Ireland]”.

Read more