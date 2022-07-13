Another warm spell will begin on Sunday. \ Donal O'Leary

A nationwide weather advisory notice was issued by Met Éireann on Wednesday, stating that the day's temperatures could exceed 30°C in some places.

The advisory came into effect from 3pm Wednesday and will remain in place until midnight.

It was also forecast that there will be a renewed hot spell from Sunday lasting into early next week.

Daytime temperatures in the high 20s will be felt on Wednesday, with the nighttime being uncomfortably warm, according to the national broadcaster.