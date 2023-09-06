John and Cecilia Fennessy cool down with a drink while turning hay at Coolisheal, Co Waterford. / Donal O' Leary

Met Éireann has issued a high temperature warning for all counties this Thursday and Friday 7 and 8 September.

Very warm and humid weather conditions are expected to kick in at 8am on Thursday morning and last until 8am Saturday morning.

Across the two days, daytime temperatures will be in excess of 27°C in many areas away from coasts.

Met Éireann also expects that nighttime temperatures will not fall below 15°C.

Heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions and the risk of water-related incidents are some of the potential impacts according to Met Éireann.

Saturday

Saturday is expected to be rather cloudy and misty to start, with isolated heavy showers.

Sunshine will develop in many areas during the afternoon, but mist or fog may linger in some coastal areas. Further isolated heavy or thundery showers are also possible.

Maximum temperatures of 21°C to 25°C in moderate southwest winds.