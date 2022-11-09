Pictured at the Munster Branch Irish Angus Autumn show and sale in Kilmallock Mart are 'Tubridmore Tempest 724' an in-calf heifer that sold for €3,800 (top price at the sale) with owner Denis Twomey, Causeway, Co Kerry. \ O'Gorman Photography.

The Irish Angus Munster Branch held its final sale of the 2022 season with the annual autumn sale at Kilmallock Mart, Co Limerick, on Friday 4 November. The sale average came in at €2,900, up €250/head on the previous year’s sale. The sale clearance came in at 70%.

The judge was David Holland from the Carnmor Herd in Co Laois. This sale saw the first presentation of the Michael Cronin Memorial Cup and it went to Tim Slattery from Tralee, Co Kerry, for his heifer Orcan Urney, which was picked out as show champion. Urney is a January 2021-born daughter of Cornamuckla Lord Hardy.

Reserve champion Beryl U Oscar with owner Ger Hogan, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary. \ O'Gorman Photography

Unfortunately, she didn’t sell on the night, having failed to meet her reserve. Reserve champion went to Beryl U Oscar, an August 2021 daughter of Beryl Smokey, which also failed to meet her reserve.

The top price of the sale was €3,800, which went to Denis Twomey, Causeway, Co Kerry, for his heifer Tubridmore Tempest, a December 2020-born daughter of Intelagri Matteo

The next highest price went to Gerard Coughlan, Bandon, Co Cork, for his in-calf heifer, Curraclough Ulyana. This January 2021-born heifer is a daughter of Drumcrow Power Punch and sold for €3,250.

Champion heifer Orcon Urney with Kieran Kelleher showing for owner Tim Slattery, Tralee, Co Kerry. \ O'Gorman Photography.

Two heifers hit €3,000. The first to achieve this was Ardglass Twinkle for Breda Crowley from Charleville, Co Cork. Twinkle is a December 2021-born daughter of Liss Brendan and sold in-calf. Also achieving €3,000 was Luddenmore Lady Heather from the herd of Michael Sheehan, Kilmallock. Lady Heather is a June 2021-born heifer sired by Keirsbeath Karma.

Two heifers hit €2,800. The first was Curraghclough Tanya from the herd of Gerard Coughlan. This February 2020-born in-calf heifer is a daughter of Drumcrow Power punch. The second to achieve €2,800 was Lemonfield Lady Jane from the herd of Donogh McCarthy and Jane Mulcair, Crecora, Co Limerick. This October 2021-born heifer is a daughter of Birches Lord Jock.

Just one bull sold, Cloughoulamore U Franky, a July 2021-born son of HW Farghal from Jerry and Amy O’Sullivan, which sold for €2,500.