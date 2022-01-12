Templetuohy Farm Machinery has been appointed as agents for Lucas equipment.
The dealership will be focusing on retailing the Lucas range of bale feeders and straw blowers through its six depots across Tipperary, Kilkenny, Wexford, Laois and Galway.
Lucas is a French manufacturer which builds bale unloaders, feeders, straw-bedders and diet feeders. First established in 1971, the manufacturer has produced over 40,000 machines to date and its products are imported into Ireland by WBD Machinery in Dublin.
