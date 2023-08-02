The overall senior Commercial championship at the 2022 FBD National Livestock Show was won byLimerick man Shane Giltinane, with his January 2021-born heifer. She is sired by the Belgian Blue bull Hazzard and out of a Charolais cross dam. From left: James Kelly, handler, Michael Dolan, Tullamore Show, Shane Giltinane and Joanne Giltinane. \ Shanon Kinahan

This year’s Tullamore Show will see Angus cattle from all over the country go head to head for 10 red rosettes before the hotly contested male, female and overall championships.

There are over 140 entries for this year’s show with a very strong entry expected for the Angus pairs class, which the organising committee hopes will take place at approximately 2.30pm.

Last year’s female and overall championship was won by John and Sean McEnroe from Oldcastle, Co Meath, with their September 2016-born cow, Liss Kim S641.

The male championship was won by Albert DeCogan from Castlemartyr, Co Cork, with his September 2021-born bull, Laheens Reputation.