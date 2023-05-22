Farmers applying to ACRES had to include commonage, if declared for direct payments. / Valerie O'Sullivan

The Department of Agriculture is seeking teams of qualified personnel to score Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) commonage located in general entry route areas.

Commonage is a mandatory action in ACRES, meaning that farmers applying had to include all owned, leased or rented commonage lands receiving direct payments in their ACRES application.

The contracts will only be awarded for scoring commonage lands falling outside of the ACRES co-operation zones.

It is estimated that the total value of the tender will amount to €1.6m and contracts will last three years, with the possibility of two 12-month extensions.

Regions

The areas of commonage in need of scoring have been divided into four separate regions: Donegal, west Connacht, Cork/Kerry and the mid-west, east-southeast and north Connacht/Ulster.

The tender states that the work can be awarded to an individual, a single entity or a group of separate entities putting in the one application.

A tender application may be for one or more of the four regions identified for scoring, but each region will act a standalone lot for tendering purposes.

Read more

Common ACRES Co-operation area questions and answers

New ACRES scheme: your questions answered