The European Parliament's chief negotiator on rewetting laws has moved to ramp up the measures. \ Clive Wasson

Tensions have flared in Brussels as the European Parliament’s chief negotiator for the Nature Restoration Law lodged amendments which would see 140,000ha of Ireland’s drained farmed peatlands rewet by 2050, up 33% from the original proposal of 105,000ha.

The move by negotiator Cesar Luena MEP, a Spanish socialist, would see rewetting measures frontloaded from what the European Commission had previously proposed.

The amendments, to be voted on by the European Parliament’s Environment Committee next month, would see 45,000ha of Ireland’s drained farmed peatlands rewet by 2030, double the original proposal for 22,500ha.

They would also require 100,000ha to be rewet by 2040, up from 75,000ha.

While some Bord na Móna lands can be included in these rewetting targets, with just 80,000ha under the State body’s control, a new target of 140,000ha by 2050 would mean a significant portion of farmers’ lands, almost the size of Co Carlow, would have to be rewet.

Rejection

The Environment Committee, typically made up of ‘greener’ MEPs is likely to back some or all of MEP Luena’s amendments. However, several Irish MEPs have moved to reject them.

Warning he’d vote against the amendments, MEP Billy Kelleher said he “cannot understand why no detailed impact assessment has taken place on how implementation of this proposal would affect agriculture”.

MEP Ming Flanagan said he would vote against all rewetting proposals as they should be backed by a new fund for farmers of “similar magnitude to the existing CAP”. MEPs Maria Walsh, Chris MacManus, Deirdre Clune, Colm Markey and Seán Kelly also said they would not back the changes.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the ICMSA called on TDs and senators to ensure that neighbouring farmers to the Bord na Móna midlands rewetting project are indemnified from production losses.

On Wednesday night, the IFA held a farmer information meeting on rewetting in Tullamore, with farmers present warning it cannot be allowed to impact their livelihoods.