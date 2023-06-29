The Dáil heard debate on a cow cull on Wednesday. \ Houses of the Oireachtas

Tensions flared between opposition TDs and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue during a debate on a national herd cull in the Dáil on Wednesday.

A motion put forward by the Rural Independent Group, called on government to shelve any cull until a financial impact assessment is conducted, leaving Minister McConalogue in the government benches to defend his position.

Outlining the motion, Independent TD Michael Collins said “culling or killing cows is not the solution” and warned that the proposals have left Ireland a “laughing stock”.

Not one rural TD from the Government’s parties – Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael or the Green Party – chose to attend the debate and back Minister McConalogue’s position. However, he was joined by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

The Irish Farmers Journal followed the two hours of Dáil discussion.

Michael Collins TD, Independent

“The Government's push to reduce the national herd, despite farmers accumulating high levels of debt to ramp up production, represents a glaring betrayal of Irish agriculture in favour of meeting climate change targets that will do little or nothing to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

“Cutting Ireland's dairy output by around 1bn litres, or 11% of capacity, would have a major negative impact on the entire rural economy, leading to job losses and the loss of hundreds of millions of euros in revenue each year, further compromising already vulnerable rural communities.

“We in the Rural Independent Group call on Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party Government to categorically and once and for all declare that it will not pursue a compulsory or voluntary cull of the national herd and that there will be no introduction of any caps on any Irish cows or beef numbers.”

Carol Nolan TD, Independent

“We need a definitive commitment from Government that it will protect the economic interests of Irish farmers.

“We cannot and should not allow a situation to develop whereby the strongest sectors in Irish agriculture are effectively sacrificed for what amounts to a minuscule and irrelevant contribution to the global reduction in emission numbers.”

Claire Kerrane TD, Sinn Féin

“I have been contacted by a number of dairy farmers, especially in the south of the country, who have said they are seeking a retirement scheme.

“This will only be for some farmers. That is the way of life and it will be across farming, where farmers do not have a son or daughter and maybe have nobody at all in the household to take over the farm.

“For that small cohort of farmers who are seeking this, the support should be there because they deserve it.”

Holly Cairns TD, Social Democrats

“We need to shift to a more sustainable model of farming, and part of that is the need to reduce the number of cattle gradually and in a way that does not reduce farmers' incomes.

“The same Department that incentivised farmers to increase their herds exponentially must now incentivise them to reduce those herds. Farmers have to be compensated as part of a just transition.”

Michael McNamara TD, Independent

“The big danger is that if we reduce dairy numbers, that market will be filled from elsewhere and that will result in greater carbon emissions rather than fewer.

“Obviously it would reduce carbon emissions in Ireland, but global warming and carbon emissions are not a uniquely Irish problem.

“We have to play our part but they are not a uniquely Irish problem. That needs to be dealt with.”

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue

“As I have said consistently, the Government has not put forward any proposal to cull the national herd.

“However, we have been engaging with farm organisations and all stakeholders on how we continue our great tradition and important role in this country of food production while reducing the emissions footprint of how we produce that food and achieve the 25%.

“The dairy vision group, which includes farm organisations, such as the IFA and ICMSA, recommended that we explore the option of a voluntary reduction scheme.

“That is no more than what is happening at the moment. I am exploring it with them and I have asked them for further feedback in that regard.”

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon

“There is no [dairy cull] scheme there and no decision has been taken to proceed with such a scheme because there is a lot of work still to be done, and a lot of engagement with stakeholders still to take place, before a proposal is even on the table.

“Unlike the narrative being delivered by some here today that implies that farmers will be forced to take actions, that is not the case.”

