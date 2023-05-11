Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and Supervalu have announced that they are cutting the cost of their own-brand bread by 10c, the latest household staple to see a cut in price over the last three weeks.

Last week the same supermarkets cut 40c off the price of a pound of their own-brand butters.

The week previous, they rolled out milk price cuts equating to 10c for a two-litre carton of own-brand milk.

From Thursday 11 May, Tesco own brand 800g white sliced pan will now be priced at 89c, down 10c from 99c, and corresponding reductions will apply to all other Tesco own brand sliced pans.

Aldi's price reduction will see it's sliced pan loaves reduced by 10c each to 89c for its white bread, 99c for its brown bread and €1.09 for its white ega-toast.

Its white/wholemeal half pan will be reduced from 89c to 85c.

Lidl has also confirmed that the price of its private label medium sliced white pan (800g), toaster sliced white pan and medium sliced brown pan (800g) will be reduced by 10c each in stores from Thursday.

"We are fully committed to continuing to hold our position as Ireland’s best value retailer and supporting our customers through the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis," Lidl said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Supervalu’s 800g daily basics own-brand bread will reduce by 10c from 99c to 89c for a white pan, and €1.09 to 99c for a brown pan.

Tough year

Natasha Adams, CEO of Tesco Ireland said: “It’s been an incredibly tough year for many of our customers, and we have been determined to try and alleviate that pressure.

"We are extremely conscious of the cost of living challenge being experienced by our customers, which is why we are moving to reduce the cost of another daily staple," she said.

Following reduction in butter and retail milk prices in recent weeks, Tesco said that it is investing in bread retail prices to help customers with their household costs.

Meanwhile, Niall O’Connor, managing director of ALDI said: "As we outlined once again at today’s meeting of the Retail Forum, the environment remains challenging. Our response to the challenging backdrop remains multi-dimensional—shielding customers, working with suppliers, always having a discount versus the larger supermarkets, and monitoring the market in real time”.