Tesco moved on Thursday 8 June to cut the price of over 700 products, including Flahavans Oats, sweet potato oven chips and Tesco own-brand toilet roll.

Price cuts will be seen across 166 stores on everything from grocery staples to household and health and beauty products.

Tesco said the move has come following its commitment to help customers make "real savings".

Other examples of price reductions include Tesco Finest balsamic vinegar, pro-formula sensitive toothpaste, Blue Dragon thai green curry paste, Tesco quadruple strength apple and blackcurrant, Tesco classic red pesto, Fred & Flo cotton wool, Pampers and Tesco stone baked margarita pizza.

'Invest in helping families'

Commercial director of Tesco Ireland Joe Manning said it is working hard to invest in helping families by cutting prices on hundreds of products.

"Committing to discounts across a hugely diverse range of items, including grocery staples, household products and family favourites, demonstrates our continued commitment to offering great value and means customers can expect to find savings in almost every aisle in store or online.

"We also work very closely with our suppliers to manage their input inflation and their cost price pressures. As our costs are reducing from our suppliers, we are now able to pass those savings on to our customers," he said.