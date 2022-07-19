All farms emit greenhouse gases which can contribute to global warming.

However, many farms have the potential to offset these emissions by storing carbon in the soil, hedgerows and trees.

In time there may be an opportunity to get paid to store that carbon and at present some farmers in other countries do trade carbon with industries or companies which emit a lot of carbon.

These companies buy carbon credits. It may be an opportunity for another income stream on farm in the future, but a lot is still to be learned about this.

Tullamore Farm is a member of the Irish Farmers Journal’s Footprint Farmers Programme, which is supported by Macra Agricultural Skillnet.

In this programme we are trying to improve farm sustainability and prepare farms for the future of agriculture.

Tullamore Farm Carbon sampling.

This programme has allowed us to test for carbon on Tullamore Farm and we have learned a lot from this. By testing for soil carbon now we will be able to tell if we increase carbon storage and if we do we might be able to sell that carbon in the future.

Soil organic carbon stock on Tullamore Farm.

The test

How we soil sampled for carbon?

Representative samples.

4ha or less in area.

Sample to a depth of 30cm.

What did we test for?

Bulk density.

Total carbon.

C:N ratio.

Total inorganic carbon.

Total organic carbon.

Est organic matter.

What did we find?

Average carbon stock on the farm: 61.1t/ha.

Range of carbon stocks on the farm: 21.9 – 98.8t/ha.

How much did it cost?

Sampling: €35/sample.

Testing: €32/sample + VAT.