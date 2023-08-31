Robert Cockburn’s Knap Grumpy Dwarf sold for the highest price in the sale of 170,000gns. \ MacGregor Photography

A Texel ram sold for a whopping 170,000gns (€188,098.47) at the British Texel Sheep Society sale in Lanark, Scotland, last week.

The winning bid for the young ram, Knap Grumpy Dwarf, fell at the hands of Charlie Boden and family, of the renowned Sportsmans flock who, on the same day, purchased a full brother to Grumpy Dwarf, Knap General Lee for a massive 100,000gns (€110,646.16).

It was an incredible day for seller Robert Cockburn and family, netting an average price of £60,060 (€70,120.05) for five lambs.

The 100,000gns(€110,646.16) sum was hit a second time in the sale, when the Strathbogie flock of Jim Innes achieved the same price for his pre-sale show champion, Strathbogie Gypsy King.