The North Eastern Texel club changed the venue for this year’s Texel Twilight sale from Cootehill Mart to the Virginia Show Centre, with the sale being conducted through Carnaross Mart.

Pat and Barry Farrell’s Oberstown flock stole the show again this year. The father and son duo took home €21,300 for their 10 gimmers.

This included a top price of €3,250 for a Plasucha Commander sired ewe going back to a Deveronvale Union Jack ewe.

She was scanned in lamb with a single to Rhaeadr Edge, son of the £48,000 Sportsman Dare Devil.

The successful buyer was Glen Devlin.

Following close behind was another Plasucha Commander daughter, a full sister to the top-priced lot.

This ewe was scanned in lamb with a double to Tamnamoney Denzil and sold for €2,750 to Padraig Joyce.

Taking the third top price was another ewe from the Farrell pen. This was another ET full-sister of the previous two top prices. She was scanned in lamb to Rhaeadr Edge and sold for €2,500 to Martin McGuinness.

The Greenhill flock from Monaghan also had a good night. The McHugh family’s six ewes averaged €1,435 with the top-priced ewe in their pen selling for €1,620 to Donegal man Shane McHugh.

This Emlach Campbell-sired ewe goes back to a Maineview Will-I-Am ewe and was scanned in lamb with a double to the €10,000 Kilcurley Ed.

The McHughs also took home €1,540 for a Haymount Crowdpuller ewe scanned in lamb with twins to Procters Class Act. Cavan father and son duo John and James Dunne also had a good night’s trading.

Their pen of seven ewes averaged €1,125/head, with their top ewe selling for €2,020.

The top call went to an Arkle Crackerjack daughter going back to Deveronvale Warrior. She was scanned in lamb with one lamb to Mullan Escobar.

The Dunnes also took home €1,200 each for two ET sisters sired by Strathbogie Boss.

Monaghan breeder Malachy McMeel averaged €944/head for his pen of five ewes. His top call of €1,100 went to a Blackburn Cisse ewe scanned in lamb with a single lamb to Largy Expert. The sale included a ewe lamb from the flock of Lisa Breaden, Carrickmacross, Co Monagahn that was sold in aid of the charity Focus Ireland.

The Milnbank Chubbs daughter sold for €800 to fellow Monaghan breeder Malachy McMeel.

The overall average for the sale was €975 for 66 sheep sold and achieved a 100% clearance.