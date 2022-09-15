A group of Texel-cross ewe lambs. Texels have strong terminal and maternal traits, leading them to be a hugely popular sire on Irish flocks. \ MacGregor Photography

The Irish Texel Sheep Society will be, as usual, in the NSBA sheep tunnel where there will be a representative sample of Texel stock rams, Texel lowland crosses and Texel cross lambs suitable for the QualEUtex producer group on display.

Members of the Irish Texel Sheep Society will be present at the stand to discuss any queries or questions patrons have pertaining to the breed, including management, breeding or other relevant topics.

The Irish Texel Sheep Society is positive about retaining its dominant position as one of the leading and sought-after terminal breeds within Ireland.

Breeders

With a membership of almost 400 registered pedigree breeders located throughout the country, they are supplying high-quality breeding rams, with the use of improved genetics and the LambPlus programme, to the farmers of Ireland.

The Texel society forms the largest single membership of any society or group within the Sheep Ireland LambPlus programme.

The society recently held the largest premier sale in its history at Blessington Mart and with over 400 sheep catalogued a clearance of over 80% was realised, in what has been a challenging year for farm input prices.

Commercial trade

The commercial trade was strong with buyers willing to pay for the quality stock on offer.

Upcoming sale dates will also be listed at the stand, including female in-lamb sales which are an excellent opportunity for existing breeders to develop their bloodlines or for new members to purchase their foundation stock of pedigree registered ewes for their new Texel flock.