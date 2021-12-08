According to TFM's sprayer specialist Pat Egan, demo machines are on order.

John Deere dealers, Templetuohy Farm Machinery Ltd (TFM) has been appointed as the sole Irish importer of the Italian-built Mazzotti self-propelled sprayer brand.

The effort will be headed up by TFM’s in house sprayer specialist Pat Egan based at the firm’s headquarters in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Commenting on the appointment, Egan said: “We already have demo machines on order and they will be delivered with John Deere precision farming features fitted as standard, in addition to the unique John Deere Power Spray solution system. We can’t wait to showcase the features and benefits these sprayers offer.”

Based in Ravenna, Italy, the Mazzotti sprayer company was established in 1987 by the Mazzotti family where it was retained up until its sale in 2017.

Since the purchase by John Deere, the use of John Deere technology, processes and components have all been integrated into the Mazzotti range.

Deere’s dealer network has since helped sales of the range grow steadily in Europe, the US, China and Australia.

For 2022, Mazzotti has become an officially endorsed brand, ensuring the same product quality, parts availability and support as other John Deere products.

In recognition, 2022 sprayers will feature “Mazzotti by John Deere” logos.