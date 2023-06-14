The TFM contract with Dublin Airport includes 37 John Deere tractors ranging from 125hp to 150hp, delivery is said to start in October.

Templetuohy Farm Machinery (TFM) has secured the contract to supply Dublin Airport with 37 tractors, which will primarily be used for snow clearance duties.

The John Deere dealer will supply and service the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) group, the manager and operator of Dublin Airport, with 37 John Deere tractors ranging in power from 125hp to 150hp for the airport’s seasonal work demands starting in November 2023 and running until to March 2024.

The tractors will be used to operate snow ploughs and brushes to clear the airport’s runways in the event such weather transpires.

The arrangement marks the first time that John Deere tractors have been provided to the DAA. However, this is not the company’s first time supplying a sizeable fleet of tractors to a single customer, having previously supplied fleets of tractors to Bord na Móna in the past.

Since 2021, the contract was held by Holden Plant Rentals Ltd having supplied 40 Massey Ferguson tractors through Suir Garages Ltd in Waterford. Prior to this, the contract had been held for 10 years by Tullamore-based dealer WR Shaw Ltd, which supplied New Holland tractors over the course of its tenure.

Seasonal use

Following the fleet’s seasonal use at Dublin Airport, which more often than not tends to be limited, depending on weather conditions, the 37 tractors will then be redistributed through the six TFM branches and included in the company’s hire fleets. TFM’s six depots include Templetuohy, Clonmel, Emo, Enniscorthy, Kilkenny and Tuam.

James Butler, at TFM said that the deal is a valuable and prestigious one for the company and for John Deere in Ireland. “We will start supplying John Deere tractors to Dublin Airport from October 2023 and TFM will provide full-service support for the duration of the supply period. We are looking forward to working with DAA to provide tractors and support services to meet their specific needs.”

Commenting on the deal, a spokesperson for DAA said: “Being prepared for winter operations, and the vagaries of the Irish weather, means Dublin Airport needs the right equipment available for deployment as and when required. These tractors will ensure our team is ready to go when the harsh winter conditions arrive, which is good news for our passengers, airline partners and all users of the airport.”

Snow clearance is a requirement for the airport under its obligation to remain open and therefore a fleet of tractors needs to be on standby at all times.

This year TFM, founded by brothers James and Joe Butler celebrated 40 years in business.