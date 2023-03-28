John Deere dealer, Templetuohy Farm Machinery, will host an open day this Friday at its Thurles depot from 2.30pm to 9.30pm to celebrate its 40th anniversary as John Deere dealer.

The six-depot John Deere dealer will hold its open day at its original depot in Barna, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co Tipperary (E41 HY75).

A vast lineup of machines are set to be on display from the entire John Deere product range in addition to its other franchises. Such brands will include Kramer, Lemken, SIP, HiSpec and Schuitemaker, just to name a few.

Aside from TFM staff, personnel from John Deere’s sales and service departments will be on hand over the course of the afternoon.

TFM was first established by Jimmy and Joe Butler in 1982 and has been aligned with the John Deere brand since 1983.

Today TFM comprises six depots covering 13 counties throughout the Republic of Ireland.