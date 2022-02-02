The 67th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) was held in The Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin last week.
IFA president Tim Cullinan delivered a wide-ranging address to delegates, covering climate action, inputs inflation, the CAP Strategic Plans, Brexit and a review of the structures of IFA.
The president also warned against creating a food emergency in trying to solve the climate emergency.
The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue both addressed the AGM.
