The Agricultural Trust has appointed William Minchin as chief executive.
The Carlow man joins the company from MSD Animal Health where he held a number of senior roles, most recently as its ruminant business unit director.
The Agricultural Trust chair Matt Dempsey said William joins the team to further build on the success achieved by all publications and initiatives of the trust, which publishes the weekly national newspapers, the Irish Farmers Journal and The Irish Field, as well as Irish Country Magazine and The Irish Garden magazine.
