Farmers are younger on average on larger-sized farms than smaller-sized farms, the Census of Agriculture found.

Farmers farming between 50ha and 100ha are an average of 53.7 years of age, while those farming over 100ha have an average age of 54.

Farmers on less than 10ha have an average age of 59.1 years, while those farming between 30ha and 50ha had an average age of 56.1 years.

Looking at farm type, the youngest average age was 52 for those in dairying. This rose to 59.8 years of age for those growing mixed field crops.

These are farms growing various crops, including silage, hay or rough grazing but had no dominant crop type.

The average beef farmer was aged 58.3 years, the average tillage farmer was aged 56.6 and the average sheep farmer was aged 56.2.