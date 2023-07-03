Albert and Jennifer DeCogan pictured with Alberts favourite pick of the sale, Mogeely Flora Y860 that sold for €8,000. \ Shanon Kinahan

“Buy the best and breed them better” was the slogan of the Mogeely Aberdeen Angus reduction sale in Thurles today where Albert and Jennifer DeCogan from Castlemartyr, Co Cork, offered a consignment of 35 pedigree Aberdeen Angus heifers for sale.

The consignment was a mixture of females from calves to three-year-olds who were show champions, bred by show champions or sired by the breeds stalwart sires, giving new or existing breeders a chance to get their hands on the best – a bittersweet day as the couple waved goodbye to some of their favourite females as they headed on their journey to start new lines in herds across Ireland and the UK.

@FJ_Pedigree pedigree are ringside this afternoon at the Mogeely Aberdeen Angus reduction sale ?? Mogeely Diana X808 stood with her mother as the all Ireland champion cow in 2022. She is sired by Wedderlie Blackbox and sold for €9,000 ??@farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/NkeHPnTj11 July 1, 2023

The sale was a major success reaching a 100% clearance rate, a sale average of €4,600 for the 35 females and a top price of €9,000.

Topping the sale at €9,000 was Mogeely Diana X808. December 2021-born and sired by Wedderlie Blackbox, this super female stood with her mother last year as she claimed the title of the All-Ireland Senior Cow champion who won nine first prizes on the 2022 summer show scene. She also boasted the highest carcass figure in the sale and one of the highest in the country at +24.7kg.

@FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal are in Thurles today for the Mogeely Aberdeen Angus reduction sale ?? I photographed this lady as the champion at Midleton show and was very very impressed! Sold today for €8,000??@ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/2DRZEkvnl2 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) July 1, 2023

There were two heifers to hit €8,000 on the day, the first of which was Mogeely Flora X787. Sired by HW Farghal out of a Mogeely Lord Hock dam, the September 2021-born heifer has already stood as a champion in the show ring this year with a prosperous show career ahead of her.

Also securing a sum of €8,000 was Mogeely Flora Y860. From the famous Flora line, this was Albert’s pick of the sale stating she was a “show heifer in the making”. The 10-month-old heifer was sired by the three-time All-Ireland champion, Rosemead Karona out of Mogeely Flora W690.

Next in line was one of the final lots of the sale, Mogeely Flora Y858. Again, proving the Flora line’s ability to stand out, the September 2022-born heifer was one of the first ever calves sold off HW Lord Haratio. Flora Y858 stood as the calf champion at Bandon Show this year and sold for €7,400.

What a superstar?? Mogeely Flora X773 sired by Laheens Reputation sells for €7,000 in Thurles at the Mogeely Aberdeen Angus reduction sale?? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/6qL1yCA8me — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) July 1, 2023

Selling for the next highest price of €7,000 was Mogeely X773, a March 2021-born heifer sired by Laheens Reputation. Bred from a Cashelane Bart-cross Flora dam going back to Mogeely Joe and Young Dale Touch Down, it was no wonder this stylish female secured such a great price.

Lot 6 in the ring here in Thurles at the Mogeely Aberdeen Angus reduction sale ?? Mogeely Miss Essence X763 sired by Wedderlie Oscalade sold for €6,400 ???? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/LbnOB5ybhz — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) July 1, 2023