"You can’t take any animal for granted," the listener advised. \ Ramona Farrelly

Bull attacks dominated the discussion on RTÉ’s Liveline on Tuesday afternoon, with one contributor regaling an experience with the “wickedest bull” he had ever seen.

He was involved in an incident with a Friesian bull while working on a digger in the bog.

The digger operator from Tubber, Co Galway, said that he was “working both the digger and the dumper in the bog when a bull that was in the field came for me - I had to run back to the digger”.

“Luckily, the bull's back legs sunk down when he tried to get up on to the digger after me.

“I started the digger and put the bucket around to his head, that’s when he started to headbutt the bucket of my digger.

"He kept at it, and it was getting late, so I gave him a give a good nudge with the digger bucket and that stopped him and he took off back to the cows,” he said.

For the next two months, the digger operator said he had to return to the field as he was spreading the bog out on to the limestone rock.

“It was the wickedest bull I ever seen,” he said. He also advised farmers to be “careful with weanling bulls, as they are very dangerous”.

Picnic

Another contributor to the show Myles Kavanagh said that his family was attacked by heifers that left them hiding in the River Dinan, Co Kilkenny.

Kavanagh said he was having a picnic in his friend’s field with his wife and two children when 40 heifers came running towards them.

“At first, I just thought they were coming over to us as heifers do, but, as they got closer, we got worried and grabbed the children and ran for the river.

“Two of the heifers got into the river beside us and the rest stood on the bank. They ended up eating all of our salad sandwiches,” he said.

“The farmer was very shocked when he saw all the heifers standing on the river bank and came down to get them away.”

Visitors

Donagh McCarthy, a pedigree Limousin breeder from Co Limerick, joined the bull attack conversation. He said that he “gets visitors to the farm all the time for walks, students and buyers”.

You can’t take any animal for granted, he advised listeners.

On his farm, they “never leave a bull on their own in the field, we always have company with them, let that be other bulls or dry cows,” he said.

McCarthy also said that “we won’t enter the field without the [John Deere] gator”, as it provides protection if anything does go wrong.

He advised farmers to “always read the situation and to be careful with livestock”.