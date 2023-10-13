The use of cheques is in steady decline.

The Irish Banking and Payments Federation (BPFI) released its quarterly update on Friday showing how people in this country are choosing to pay for their purchases.

Two trends stand out – the continued rise in contactless payments and the drop in the use of cheques.

In the first half of 2016 there were 22.5m cheques written. That number had plunged by two-thirds to 7.3m in the first half of this year.

The decline in cheques has also been matched by a rise in the number of digital bank transfers (credit transfers between bank accounts completed online), which have more than doubled since the first half of 2016 to 73.1m.

While the BPFI data contains no information on the level of cash transactions, the most recent numbers from the Central Bank of Ireland show the demand for cash has steadied after rapidly falling during the pandemic. Use of ATMs for withdrawing cash continues to slip while people increased their use of retail “cashback” services.

Interestingly, there continues to be high use of ATMs to deposit cash, with both the number and size of the transactions increasing.