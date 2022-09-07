Austin, Yvonne and the Connelly family are farming on the outskirts of Tuam, Co Galway, within a long puck of the town centre or more appropriately a drop kick for Austin. Tuam rugby club was the outlet for Austin during his 25 years playing with the oval ball.

Austin is the fifth generation farming at the Plantation in Tuam, where in 2003 he inherited the family sheep and suckler farm. When he met dental nurse Yvonne and they subsequently got married in 1999, little did they know they would be milking 100 black and white cows with their four daughters within 20 years.

The conversion to milking cows was well thought out and planned. In March 2018, Austin approached Yvonne and the girls with the idea of going into dairy farming. While very fond of the homebred sheep and sucklers, the hard work associated with suckling and sheep meant the decision was greeted with enthusiasm and an open mind.

This farm is a real team effort and while Yvonne and Austin work full-time on the farm, the girls all have interests and specific jobs on the farm.

In spring 2019, Yvonne and Austin calved down 80 cows on the 120 acres of land owned in a spring-calving only operation. So the sheep and sucklers were changed to milking cows and the business borrowed to finance the investment in the milking parlour and winter housing. They teamed up with Aurivo and Teagasc to drive the decisions and achieved over €1,000 per cow of a margin in 2021 that allows the business pay for the investment, while also rewarding Austin and Yvonne for their time and hard work.

They have 50ha (123ac) around the yard and overall they are stocked at 185kg of organic nitrogen per hectare and manage nutrients well. Over 92% of the farm is perfect on pH, 100% is perfect on phosphorus. However they are still working at lifting potassium levels with almost 60% of the farm in K index two.

The Connelly’s are doing the job well. They made great decisions on investment. The herd purchased was good and is improving every year since they started. They set up the system well to deliver and all involved have put the hard yards in on the transition to milking. Like many new entrants they depend on good information and measurement and tools like milk recording to drive decision-making. Austin says his local Teagasc discussion group has been a great help. They manage the business well and take great pride in their work and where they farm. Good decision-making and great team effort.