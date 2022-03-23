The next time you’re watching TV and the Census advert comes on, keep an eye out for the farmer and his trusty sheepdogs who feature at the start – aren’t they a noble trio?

The Dealer urges farmers to fill out their census forms on the night of 3 April.

I see there’s a time capsule section on this year’s form, where you can write whatever you want.

Surely the price you’re paying for fertiliser, feed and electricity is worth putting down.

You needn’t be worried, it’ll be 100 years before anyone can see what you’ve written.