The ask of farmers will not be accurately known until the trilogues finish. \ Philip Doyle

Last week saw the European Parliament clearing the way for the final talks to commence on the EU’s proposed nature restoration law.

The Parliament could have rejected the law outright and sent the European Commission back to the drawing board, but instead voted by a narrow majority to back a watered-down version of the law.

The European Commission maintains that there should be sufficient time to begin this final round of talks – known as trilogues – before the end of this summer and have any outstanding areas of disagreement on the law settled by the close of 2023.

These trilogue negotiations happen with all new legislation proposed by the European Commission and the time taken for all sides to find agreement varies.

Both the Parliament and Council of Ministers will have to take the agreement reached in these talks back for one final vote before the proposals become law.

Final draft

A final draft of the law could be ready to go back to MEPs and member states – through their environment ministers - for a final signoff by the end of the year.

However, these talks will need to see common ground found between the three on controversial elements of the laws, which range from securing funding streams to dropping out a whole section on farmland biodiversity targets.

Who is sitting at the table and what do they want?

European Commission

The European Commission published its proposal for an EU nature restoration law proposal on 22 June 2022. It was a key piece of legislation for the EU’s Green Deal.

This first proposal is the strictest and least flexible of any proposals to be put forward on the law.?

The Commission aims to put “effective and area-based” measures in place across 20% of the EU’s land and seas by 2030, rising to cover all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050.

The measures would be needed on habitats like Ireland’s approximately 1m hectares of designated lands over the next two decades.

It will also seek to restore 70% of the area of each member state’s drained, farmed peatlands, with half of this area to be rewet.

The European Commission suggested that funds can be drawn from existing funding sources, such as CAP. Its proposal would cost Ireland €134m per year, according to the limited impact assessment it conducted on its original proposal last year.

It sees private initiatives like carbon farming adding further funds to help farmers meet the targets set for them but no major source of “new money” has been identified yet.

Council of Ministers

EU environment ministers agreed in June to look for more flexibility on what the Commission put forward. This, they argued, would allow different countries to reach their targets better taking into account their own local circumstances.

Ministers will look for peatland restoration measures to cover an area equivalent to 30% of a country’s drained, farmed peatland by 2030, with a quarter of this rewet. Targets would rise to 50% restored, of which half is rewet, by 2050. They will look for member states to be allowed to fall short of these rewetting targets, if reaching them could give way to “considerable negative impacts” on other areas of society. They will also look for flexibility on definitions of what can count as ‘rewetting’ or ‘restoration’ which would require less work to reach than the Commission’s definition.

This version of the law effectively asks for many of the same overarching targets, but with more options available for EU countries to meet them. Some member states, including Ireland, are looking for the establishment of a new EU nature fund that could be used to reach any targets agreed. However, others seeking to limit EU spending could push back against these funding streams.

The European Parliament will look for the most flexibility of the three sitting around the negotiating table.

European Parliament

The European Parliament voted to take the loosest position of the three after it voted on the nature restoration law on 12 July.

MEPs will look to completely delete article nine of the draft law proposed by the Commission – that which deals with “agricultural ecosystems”.

MEPs support putting restoration measures in place across 20% of the EU’s land and sea by 2030 but will look for flexibility to postpone any targets agreed beyond 2030 if difficulties are encountered when rolling out restoration measures.

They will look to leave out targets on peatland rewetting, farmland birds, biodiversity features on farms, grassland pollinators and organic matter in tillage soils.

However, other habitats or species that occur on farmland are still covered by the text that remains, not least Natura 2000-designated lands.

Other significant changes MEPs want include leaving out some 2040 and 2050 targets.? MEPs will look for the Commission to come forward with a report outlining how much new money is needed to achieve the targets, including specific amounts for the compensation of affected farmers.

Even if MEPs get their way and article nine is deleted, farmland will be impacted by the law.

Agreement

EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius maintains that MEPs’ sign off on trilogues last week should give enough time for the discussions between the Parliament, Council and the Commission to begin before the end of the summer.

This should finalise the version of the law by 2023. The European Parliament will have a fresh round of elections in June 2024 and it is likely that there will be a push to have the law passed well before this date.

However, as the law saw an unprecedented number of amendments put forward and only passed on slim margins, the timelines must be considered far from certain.