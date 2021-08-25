Firstly, it was an honour and a privilege to be selected as the national president of the Irish Shows Association at the association’s AGM on 23 November 2019 at the Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar.

I was looking forward then to visiting as many shows and events as tenable. However, the world took a drastic turn for the worse, stopping us all in our tracks, when COVID-19 struck.

The Irish Shows Association was faced with a daunting task of how to chart the uncertain road which lay ahead of us. In light of the daily changing situation, the board unanimously agreed to cancel the 46 all-Ireland championships and recommended to all affiliated shows to cancel their upcoming shows for 2020.

Divide

One of the greatest challenges I see happening in agriculture today is the urban-rural divide.

Until recently, most urban families had a connection with rural families, and it gave young people access to farming practices, with an appreciation of how food is grown and produced.

Agricultural shows provide people from cities and towns with a better understanding of the rural way of life.

I believe it is very important for young people to get involved in community events.

Arising from discussions, the Irish Shows Association felt this was the right time to organise an event for young stockpersons, and with no shows again this year and the curtailment of youth activities, we felt it appropriate to engage with them.

The organisation approached FBD Insurance and the Irish Farmers Journal and arising from this it was agreed to run an All-Ireland Young Stockperson Competition.

FBD has very kindly given sponsorship to the tune of €5,000 and the Irish Farmers Journal is giving very generous publicity to the Irish Shows Association for this competition.

The Irish Shows Board is very thankful to both FBD Insurance and the Irish Farmers Journal for their kind sponsorship and support.

I would like to see this competition become an annual event and hold qualifiers at the agricultural shows, when they hopefully return in 2022.

This would help to increase participation and get more young people interested in handling stock and in educating themselves in what agricultural shows are all about.

The future of our shows lies in the hands of these young people and an event like this is ideal in getting them involved.

As we head into 2022, things are looking more optimistic. At all times we must remain positive. With a cautious approach and methodical planning, I have no doubt shows will bounce back bigger and stronger. I look forward with confidence to meeting you all next year.