Grass deficits persist on farms scattered around the country, as the average growth rate up to last Tuesday was 45kg DM/ha.

This figure is predicted to rise, as rainfall in the west and south of the country is driving growth.

In saying that, rainfall is still very variable across the country and so too are growth rates.

Some parts of the midlands and the east of the country are particularly affected by a soil moisture deficit.

Covers target

With a target to start building covers from the middle of August, it is vital to act early and give grass a chance to catch up.

For now, the target on most farms is to have a cover per livestock unit of 180kg DM/ha and building to a cover of 200kg DM/LU and 250kg DM/LU on farms stocked at 2.5 LU/ha and 3.0 LU/ha respectively by 15 August.

Dealing with a grass deficit

On farms below the target of 180kg DM/LU, small changes now will make a big difference to the grass situation in a few weeks.

Reducing demand below growth by increasing supplementation with meal and silage will allow covers to build.

Reduce stocking rate by bringing silage ground back into the rotation or getting young stock off the milking platform will also help if it is an option.

The maximum feed rate of concentrates is between five and six kilos - after this point, silage should be added to the diet.

High-DMD bales of silage, particularly those taken from surplus paddocks during the year, should be used to reduce to effect on cow production.

Dairy cows grazing in the sun.

As we are heading towards the end of the fertiliser season, many farms have already spread the second last round of fertiliser in the last week which along with the rain will promote grass growth.

The last round of fertiliser should be planned for the start of September in order to get the best response from nitrogen. The later this application is left, the less effective it will be.