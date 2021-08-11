I see that the boundless possibilities of butter have at last been recognised by our colleagues in The Guardian – a publication that is often not very favourably disposed to the farm sector.

A recent article in the publication lauded the growth of speciality butters in the US, with chefs using recipes that included flavours such as bourbon butter, rosemary and sage butter and chocolate butter.

The same trend is evident in Britain, although the preference is for more traditional butter blends.

Some of England’s celebrity restaurants – such as Le Manoir in Oxfordshire and Chiltern Firehouse and Oklava in London – are using more traditional farmhouse butters in their signature dishes.

The move is unlikely to put an extra few cents on Irish milk prices in the short-term, but it might help keep it there into the future.