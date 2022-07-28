On Saturday 30 July, the Common Agricultural Policy, or CAP as it is better known, will have been in effect for 60 years. To mark this occasion, the Irish Farmers Journal, along with contributors, have produced this dedicated publication which explores the origins of the European Economic Community (EEC) leading to the creation of CAP – the first common policy. We explore Ireland’s path to membership and the role farmers played through the eyes of people who were there.

While we look back with relatively positive memories from an Irish perspective since we joined in 1973, there is no escaping the fact that the years and decades ahead are filled with uncertainty.

COVID-19, energy supply and now war have again brought the issue of global food security to the fore, a problem that appeared to have been solved by the end of the second decade of the CAP.

Maintaining production alongside tackling climate change and protecting the environment in which we farm are the challenges for the time ahead.

Telling it as it is, not how we might want it to be

In compiling this publication, the challenge was to capture how the CAP came about, where it is at the end of 60 years and Irish farming’s part in that journey. As Declan O’Brien explores on pages 16 to 19, leaders of Irish farming were ahead of their political counterparts in having the vision as to how participation in the then EEC could open markets for Irish exports.

Reflecting on this period, which was a very different world to today, serves to remind us as to just how important it is to have a farming voice in Brussels. This role has to enunciate a coherent policy on behalf of Irish farmers which is no simple task given the differing priorities for different sectors and the EU convergence policy which takes from some to give to others.

Conversations with former Commissioners Ray MacSharry and Franz Fischler serve to remind us that major reform has been a feature of the CAP for half its current existence.

The core objective of having sufficient supply of affordable food for citizens had been achieved, and more, after two decades of the CAP’s existence. In the third decade surpluses became a problem and policy evolved to restrain production.

The arrival of MacSharry showed that serious reform in the design of payment structures was possible and these reforms were developed further and expanded by Franz Fischler in his reforms in Agenda 2000 and the midterm review that followed.

A half century of development

Irish agriculture and the wider Irish economy have been transformed in the 50 years since we joined the EEC. However, there is no denying that the evolution of the CAP – even since the Fischler reforms – has moved the emphasis further from production to environment management.

How this will evolve further is a challenge for long-term planning by Irish farmers and this debate is well-informed by Pat O’Toole who considers if these changes have witnessed an evolution or a revolution in the CAP.

The theme of future EU policy direction on agriculture is also examined in detail by Andy Doyle. This focuses on the Irish Farmers Journal motto of telling farmers what they need to know as opposed to what they might want to hear.

Clearly, the current EU policy is not to put strain on its environment or add to emissions by producing food for export. The emphasis seems to be swinging to sharing the intellectual property which developed farming in the EU and to encourage production in the less developed areas of the world that are most exposed to food insecurity.

Whether this EU policy is revised in view of the current vulnerability around the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with its consequences for global grain supply and EU energy and fertiliser availability, remains to be seen.

Issues around Brexit

One of the most momentous events in EU history was the decision by the UK to leave in 2016, a decision which came into effect at the start of 2021.

This directly affects the CAP as the UK was one of the largest net funders and loss of these resources reduces funding availability.

The other direct consequence of this UK decision is the market impact of UK trade deals with major exporting nations like Australia and New Zealand.

In time, these will greatly increase the supply of dairy, beef and sheepmeat into the UK providing direct competition for Irish exports while the UK retains tariff- and quota-free access to EU markets.

Of course, Brexit means that the UK can now develop its own independent agricultural policy outside the CAP.

Northern Ireland presents a conundrum in that its status is constitutionally part of the UK but it also retains membership of the EU single market area by virtue of sharing a land border with the Republic of Ireland through the Northern Ireland Protocol.

This has proven to be controversial in Northern Ireland politics and with the UK government at Westminster, despite its ratification of the protocol as part of the agreement with the EU.

A functioning agreement for Northern Ireland is essential given the crossborder nature of trade on the island of Ireland.

Farmers in Northern Ireland use southern factories to process a third of their milk production and 400,000 lambs each year. This situation is reversed for cattle and pigs which are moved there for processing.

At this stage, the EU has the next multiannual financial framework in place without the UK contribution.

However, the UK trade policy will continue to impact on EU farmers and there also remains the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK has embarked on a legislative process that would essentially override this protocol as it currently exists.

If this proceeds to completion, the EU reaction could ultimately result in very negative consequences for Irish farmers as it has the potential to cause the collapse of the entire Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and UK.

John Bruton explores these issues and more on pages 48 and 49, while on pages 61 to 64, northern editor David Wright examines the future of Northern Irish farming in a future UK agricultural policy that has the potential to be made in Belfast, given that agriculture is a devolved matter.

Many thanks

Putting a publication like this together requires the assistance of numerous people to make it possible. We are grateful to all the contributors who have written articles and those who agreed to be interviewed to enable their experiences to be shared.

Agriculture

Beyond that we are indebted to people who have represented Irish agriculture in Brussels like Breffni Carpenter, Liam McHale, IFA, and his predecessor Michael Treacy, whose insights were invaluable when telling this story.

Colleagues

Finally, to our Irish Farmers Journal colleagues in editorial, production, photography and advertising who combined to get these words into a publication.

A particular mention for Justin McCarthy who guided the process and facilitated engagement with the EU in Brussels and beyond when the occasion required.