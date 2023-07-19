I cannot remember a winter barley harvest quite like it. On Wednesday last week, we began cutting. I must admit I was pleasantly surprised at how the combine was able to manage a crop that had badly toppled over but wasn’t fully lodged.

We got our first artic filled that evening and looked forward with the good forecast to getting a full day’s cutting on the Thursday.

We had barely filled the second artic when it began to rain and there has not been a decent chance to get moving again since.

The initial bushel weight and moisture met full specifications, and yield seemed good.

There were none of last year’s problems such as barley yellow dwarf virus.

Even though, like last year, the crop followed wheat, there didn’t seem to be any damage from take-all. But, of course, the returns from the barley depend on getting the rest of the crop safely harvested and I have no idea if the already damaged crop has suffered significant yield and quality damage with the rain and wind over the last several days.

Straw

The straw is clearly going to have to be turned before it will be fit to be baled, but that’s far down the list of priorities at the moment.

Looking at the constant battering the rest of the crops have suffered, the wheat is still standing well though there are odd patches which have gone down.

These seem to coincide with where we dumped bulk fertiliser before spreading it.

The oats is standing really well, whether that’s a varietal factor or because of effective use of the growth regulator, I am not sure, but so far so good.

The desiccated oilseed rape also seems fine though I am glad I took the precaution of using a pod sealant even though most of the newer varieties are meant to resist shedding.

We are now looking at a potential backup of work between crops coming in together and second-cut silage to be taken. But we cannot really move without weather.

Meanwhile, on the cattle side we have been notified that we have passed our quality assurance inspection. Our membership of the scheme is now valid until December of 2024. Given the 20c/kg of carcase weight payable on all eligible carcases (no P grades or over 30 months), it’s a critical element of the price.

Nevertheless, our last load to the factory has seen another decline in price despite the apparently strong price in our main markets.