Pollinators are important to farmers who grow pollinator-dependent crops, as well as those who grow vegetables.

However, pollinators are in decline and one third of 98 bee species are threatened with extinction.

Pollinators are vitally important to agriculture, as well as our food system and ecosystems. They help flowering plants reproduce, including flowers, fruits and crops.

Pollinator habitats can also provide benefits on the farm; for example, preventing soil erosion and improving biodiversity.

Small actions

While it may be difficult to know where to start when it comes to helping pollinators and biodiversity on the farm, the good news is that even small actions can help both pollinators and biodiversity.

Finding out what is already in place on the farm to benefit pollinators and biodiversity is the first step farmers should take.

Each farm is unique, so farmers should note where pollinators are feeding and sheltering and see what native plants do they prefer to feed on.

Carrying out these observations throughout the seasons will enable farmers to develop a good understanding of the different areas that are providing food and shelter on the farm. These could be highlighted on the farm map.

Semi-natural habitats

Pollinators often favour semi-natural habitats, such as native hedgerows, woodland and wetland areas, ponds and species-rich meadows.

Semi-natural habitats are areas that are partly natural and partly cultivated. The area will also have evolved over many years due to grazing and other agricultural practices and depends on this management to be maintained.

These semi-natural habitats are a valuable resource on the farm and efforts should be made to maintain them.

Semi-natural habitats provide important benefits for biodiversity and agriculture, such as acting as a refuge for pollinators and wildlife and providing livestock with shelter, clean water and a more varied diet.

They also help soil biodiversity, which means healthier crops and lower input costs.