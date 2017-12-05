The Irish Farmers Journal Christmas Photo Competition is back

This great Christmas photo was sent in last year by Pauline Mordaunt.

We want to see your farm at its festive best, so get snapping. Email christmas@farmersjournal.ie

Last year the Irish Farmers Journal Christmas Photo Competition received entries including â€˜â€˜three wise bullocksâ€™â€™, â€˜â€˜Santa drawing his last load of carrotsâ€™â€™ and â€˜â€˜Peppa dreaming of a white Christmasâ€™â€™, to name a few.

Again this year, we want to see your farm at its festive best, so get snapping.

If youâ€™re decorating your tractor, gift wrapping a trailer or getting your livestock into the swing of things with a costume of their own, we want to hear from you.

Get the creative juices flowing and surprise us with your funny, cute, out there, wild and bizarre Christmas farming photos and videos and you could be in with a chance of them featuring in the Irish Farmers Journal paper and online on our website www.farmersjournal.ie and you could also win a soon-to-be-revealed prize.

Email us: christmas@farmersjournal.ie with your original images and photos

