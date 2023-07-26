It’s that time of year again when I usually have to point out, yet again, that the Irish Farmers Journal does not paint sheds.

In the past I’ve seen signs for shed painting with the Irish Farmers Journal logo on them and last week I even got a flyer in the letterbox myself.

I cannot stress this enough – the Irish Farmers Journal does not paint sheds and does not condone the use of its logo on these signs. Always do your research and employ a trusted painter if you are doing up your sheds.