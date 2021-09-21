Don't miss out on our flast sale off this week with a digital subscription to the Irish Farmers Journal plus a FREE farmbucket full of goodies!

We are offering a FREE Farmbucket full of goodies if you buy a one-year digital subscription to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The online sale ends as of midnight on Monday 27th September. If you would like to avail of this offer, please click HERE, or call us on 01-4199525 - but be quick as we have limited stock remaining.

Your farmbucket gift includes:

Irish Farmers Journal water bottle

Irish Farmers Journal flatcap

Irish Farmers Journal children’s bobble hat

Irish Farmers Journal drawstring bag

Irish Farmers Journal mug

Toplink mug

Irish Farmers Journal notebook & pen

Irish Garden Magazine

Hi-vis vest

Hi-vis drawstring bag

Irish Farmers Journal ponchos

Irish Farmers Journal schoolbag

Irish Farmers Journal bucket

Your premium subscription gives you:

Full access to all printed Irish Farmers Journal content.

Access to additional Northern Ireland and Scotland content.

Global market analysis and trends online every week.

Extra mart reports online every day.

Nine-plus years of ePaper archives (digital replica of print edition).

Technical programmes: access to all Irish Farmers Journal technical programmes and demonstration farm unique content.

Access to special publications.

Knowledge hub tools and calculators, including:

Market data: beef, sheep, dairy and tillage market trends.

Resources: contractor charges, marts directory, crop protection and tractor specifications.

E-Learning: sustainable dairy, beef and lamb assurance scheme courses.

Calculators: fodder, heifer weight, factory prices, what's in your ration? basic payment and price-per-kg calculators.

Call us on 01-4199525 to order yours.

Read the Terms & Conditions here.