Burning It Up Red photographed after her success at the 2022 World Dairy Expo.

Last year was a time of huge achievements for Irish-bred pedigree cattle in Northern Ireland, the UK and further afield.

The Irish-owned, red-and-white Holstein Friesian cow, Lookout Burning It Up Red made a mighty splash on the North American show circuit in 2022.

This show-topper is owned by Morgan Sheehy and Alan Kelleher (Elitehaven Genetics) and is housed at the world- renowned Lookout Holsteins herd in Quebec, Canada.

She is believed to be the first ever European-owned animal to win the red-and-white intermediate championship at the World Dairy Expo.

Burning It Up Red comes from a double line of champions, with two of the most iconic breed families in her pedigree.

She is sired by Altitude Red, the number two proven red sire for type in the world with a predicted transmitting ability for type (PTAT) of +2.92, an udder composite index (UCI) of +2.32 and a feet and legs composite (FLC) of 1.63.

Dam

Her dam is Garay Awesome Beauty VG88 and she goes back to Apple and Barbara.

Lookout Burning It Up Red is classified as a VG87 two-year-old with a classification breakdown as follows – mammary system: 88, feet and legs: 87, dairy strength: 85 and rump: 87.

Show career

Le Supreme Laitier Red and White Holstein Show, Quebec 2022

First in the senior two-year-old, intermediate champion and grand champion, red-and-white Holstein class.

First in the senior two-year-old in the black-and-white Holstein class.

World Dairy Expo October 2021

First in the senior two-year-old red-and-white class, intermediate champion, best udder and homebred award.

And the success didn’t end there.

Burning It Up Red ended her year on the North American show season as it began when she finished first in the autumn two-year-old cow class and reserve red-and-white intermediate champion at the Royal Canadian Agricultural Winter Fair where she was described as “the perfect cow with a great career ahead of her”.