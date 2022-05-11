Tom Moran, former secretary general, DAFM, with the then former Minister for Agriculture Simon Coveney and former director of Teagasc, Gerry Boyle.

I see former Department of Agriculture secretary Tom Moran has taken over the hot seat as chair of Kerry Group.

While Tom will be well-known to farmers far and wide, he is the only real link to farming on the board right now.

Last week, Con Murphy from Rathmore and Ger Culligan from Kilrush in west Clare stepped down as directors on the plc board as planned, leaving no farmer representative on the plc board.

Moran takes over from Portugal resident Philip Toomey. It leaves the rest of the board of directors resident either in Dublin, the United States, the Netherlands, or the United Kingdom.

Kerry or no Kerry, farmer or no farmer, the Kerry plc share price won’t be making the board any happier at the moment. From €130/share in July last, it’s closer to €97 now.