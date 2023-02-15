It was with a heavy heart that I heard of the sudden passing of farmer and agri-contractor Eugene Butler.

The hard-working Dromahane, Co Cork, man was a stalwart of his community and no stranger to taking his place alongside farmers protesting for fairness – he was to be found on day or night shifts.

A preference for red when it came to machinery, Eugene’s tractor and tanker, usually working in the fields around his home, were brought out to back up an IFA pig farmer protest last year.

As one friend of his put it: “Without Eugene, farming in Dromahane just won’t be quite the same”.

At farmers’ hours of need, Butler could be found to the fore.

To that I tip my hat.