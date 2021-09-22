The issue was expected to cause a backlog of court cases, by those trying to protect their rights to access. \ Donal O'Leary

The Law Society of Ireland has welcomed Government plans remove the deadline for registration of Rights of Way (RoW).

The Government will amend the provisions in the Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Act 2009 in relation to RoW and other easements announced by Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys.

This amendment means that easements, such as a RoW, and rights to maintain water and sewerage pipes on neighbouring land, will no longer have to be registered with the Property Registration Authority by 30 November 2021.

Chair of the Law Society’s easements task force Paddy Sweetmansaid: “The 2009 act has already been causing difficulties for people when buying and selling property, and for people taking out mortgages.

“The looming deadline of 30 November 2021 would have made the situation considerably worse,” said Mr Sweetman.

“We thank the Minister and the Government for their review of this act and are grateful that the Minister has recognised the need for a ‘wholesale reform’ in this area.

“We look forward to receiving further clarity on the issue and the amendments being brought forward,” he added.

The change comes following extensive Law Society engagement with the Government on the issue in recent months.

In May, the Law Society made a detailed submission to the Department of Justice calling for the urgent need to review the law relating to easements.

The Law Society also sought a six-year extension to the deadline for registration coupled with a request that the area of easements be referred to the Law Reform Commission for a full review and its recommendations for reform of the law.