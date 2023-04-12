There is a view expressed by some in industry that if NI livestock numbers are to be reduced to help meet future climate change targets, then it is the suckler herd that should be sacrificed, not dairy.

Of course, there is logic in this argument, with dairy cows delivering significantly higher monetary output per head than sucklers, and supporting a wide range of input suppliers, especially animal feed companies. If you get rid of the sucklers, the NI dairy herd might even be able to expand.

Hopefully we will never get into a position where government policy is dictating what farmers can keep on their land. What has happened with farmer protests in the Netherlands over the last four years is a timely reminder of when green policies are pushed too far, there is the potential for a significant kickback. Change should be driven by the right incentives, but ultimately it must be left to the market to decide.

Even then it is not just about market forces. Where a farmer has a son or daughter keen to farm full-time, then dairy has to be a serious option. Many new entrants quickly become some of the best dairy farmers, often because they have to, to be able to pay bills.

But many also don’t want the lifestyle that comes with dairy farming or don’t have the land block in place to justify the investment in facilities. Yet they have worked their land for generations, and keeping a suckler herd suits their farm, and allows them to hold down employment elsewhere.

There are 14,051 farms (54% of the total) in NI with sucklers, and on many of these farms, especially further west, there is no other productive animal suited to the land type. Many are also lowly stocked with sucklers that do much to enhance the wider environment.

We simply must not get into a situation in the livestock industry where we are setting one sector against another.

