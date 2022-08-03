Participants at the farm walk from the last Rally hosted by Kerry Macra.

After an enforced sabbatical on normal activities for two years, the Macra national conference (better known as the rally) returns in person for 2022.

The rally is the biggest event in the Macra calendar, taking place on the October bank holiday weekend each year.

The national conference is hosted by a different county every year and it is a huge privilege for the chosen county to host the event. This year, North Tipperary Macra is delighted to be hosting it.

This year’s rally will be a two-day event over the Saturday and Sunday of the October bank holiday weekend, 29 and 30 October, taking place in the beautiful Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, a stone’s throw from the Tipperary Racecourse and Limerick Junction.

As always, the rally promises to be a jam-packed weekend of events including farm tours, the agricultural conference, the final of Macra club of the year 2022, the final of the best new macra member 2022, The know your ag quiz, competitions special, and rural youth activities.

Needless to say, there will be a great weekend’s entertainment with well-known Limerick band Traffic playing in the ballroom on Saturday night and the hugely popular Ruaile Buaile playing the ballroom on Sunday night, as well as a host of bands and DJs playing in the hotel throughout the weekend.

Tickets will be on sale from the Macra website from Thursday 28 July at 9am.

There are a number of ticketing options, starting from just €15.

Check out the Macra National Conference Facebook and Instagram pages for any updates and questions.