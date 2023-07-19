Organic food producer The Merry Mill has been shortlisted for an EU award.

The Merry Mill in Vicarstown, Co Laois, has been shortlisted in the best organic food processing SME [small and medium enterprise] category at the EU Organic Awards.

The finalists for the 2023 EU Organic Awards finalists were announced on Wednesday and for each of the eight individual awards, the top three projects were chosen from a total of 24 competitors from 11 EU nations.

Fürstenhof GmbH from Germany and Ekološka kmetija Kukenberger in Slovenia are also listed under the same category as The Merry Mill. Some of the other individual awards include best organic farmer female and male, best organic city and best organic retailer.

The awards are jointly organised by the European Commission, the European Economic and Social Committee, the European Committee of the Regions, COPA-COGECA and IFOAM Organics Europe. Representatives from these groups, the European Parliament and the European Council make up the jury for the awards.

Any participant or organisation along the organic value chain with a superb, innovative, sustainable and reproducible project enhancing the availability and affordability of organic products in the EU is eligible to enter the awards competition.

Background

The usage of chemical fertilisers, pesticides and antimicrobials can be significantly reduced by increasing organic farming, aquaculture and production.

It benefits the environment, biodiversity and welfare of animals as well as the climate.

The Commission has set a goal that by 2030, 25% of EU agricultural land will be used for organic farming.