The new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) that officially started 1 January 2023 is the single biggest change in farming policy in the last 10 years.

It will frame on-farm decision-making for at least the next five years, if not longer. Farmers and those working in the industry are only now starting to realise the impact of the new CAP.

Indeed, many still don’t know or realise the scale of the change. Schemes are changing, compliance requirements are changing and initiatives by our policymakers are proposing a shift in direction for some farms. The reality is EU policy developed over the last five to six years is only now coming into play and the inevitable shift to more sustainable, environmentally led schemes and programmes is coming to fruition.

The hard truth is this EU-wide policy will change how farmers and businesses work to produce food over the next five years.

In a magazine published with this week’s Irish Farmers Journal, our schemes editor Darren Carty and sector specialists analyse the key changes. They look into the impact they will have on farm businesses and explain the potential net effect on farm income.

CAP roadshows

Over the last two months we have toured the country listening, explaining, and informing farmers of the changes that have already started.

We have met face to face with over 3,000 farmers, with our specialist team and Department of Agriculture officials answering key questions to your concerns. It was out of this CAP roadshow campaign that this information magazine was born.

From all meetings there were a couple of key take-home messages that all farmers need to pay critical attention to before calving and lambing starts in earnest in the coming weeks.

The more preparatory work you can do now, the easier the application process will be in the coming weeks.

Remember, you will be far more tired and anxious in two months when the very thought of sorting out maps will be very difficult.

First and foremost, you should now check your land holding for the percentage of space for nature. This is any area on any part of your farm classed as delivering an environmental benefit – eg hedgerows, drains, stone walls, groves of trees, scrub, etc (see page 12). The Department of Agriculture has estimated this from the eye in the sky. You now need to check how good the eye in the sky is. If it’s wrong, you are going to have to make changes to the maps when you are making your Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application, or BISS as it will be known. This space for nature will qualify the majority of farmers for the eco-schemes portion (25%) of your application this year, and each year thereafter.

Leasing

The second standout message is for those who are involved in land leasing. Both the landowners and the farmers leasing the land need to be aware that the amount of money coming from the EU/Department in the post is going to change in 2023.

Don’t let it be a surprise to either party when the cheque lands next autumn, and instead discuss now what changes are going to happen the entitlement values on that leased land. The CAP calculator will help you with the numbers but you need to make the appointment to sit down with the landowner or vice versa.

Related to this is for those farmers considering selling entitlements. There is a two-year period (2023 and 2024) where the 20% clawback on sales has been suspended.

The Department suggests the 20% clawback will return for 2025. The key message is that those considering long-term leasing land again, maybe with or without entitlements, should perhaps do the numbers on selling entitlements in the next two years rather than locking them in to another five-year lease.

Understanding of the new CAP is just starting for most farmers. Don’t be afraid to get in touch with any queries or requests for further information. We will continue to bring you the most up to date information on a weekly basis in the Irish Farmers Journal in print and online.