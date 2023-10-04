The gold-coloured "No 1" had attached itself to an electric fence.

My cousin in Tyrone sent me this picture at the weekend of a gold-coloured “No 1” helium balloon attached to his electric fence.

For anyone in the same position, his advice is to turn off the electric fence before grabbing this unsightly litter.

It is the third example he has picked up on fields during September, despite living nowhere near any large towns.

It got me thinking, just what are these balloons made of?

My Tyrone cousin found two other helium balloons in early September.

Turns out they are coated with a thin layer of aluminium – a fantastic conductor of electricity, and as well as being able to travel long distances, they are dangerous to livestock and wildlife.

Do the balloons that let these things off ever wonder where they might end up? It is time to stop this nonsense, I reckon.

