I noticed a familiar name in the match programme when Meath took home their first senior ladies football All-Ireland at the weekend. Vice-captain Orlaith Duff was named in the subs, having injured her knee in August 2020.

Orlaith’s father is a sheep farmer in Co Meath and her mother is formerly of this parish and is a current European Commissioner – Mairéad McGuinness.

Full-back Orlaith is not one to sit still and while injured she set up Field Queens, which designs and sells leisurewear for female players. The Meath team was sporting the company’s gloves on Sunday. Although all gloves were off when the Royals stopped the Dubs attempt at five in a row.