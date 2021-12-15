I always knew the lads in the west were good judges of stock but I might have underestimated just how good when I heard they are to be able to operate in near darkness.

It seems that last week’s Tuesday evening sheep sale in Ballymote Mart in Co Sligo was hit with a power cut in the midst of storm Barra.

While some may have called a halt to proceedings, quick thinking ringside saw both mart staff and buyers whip out their smartphones and their torches to light up the ring, so that the sale could continue.

With lights twinkling in the darkness, it was a sight more fitting to Croke Park next September and with auctioneer Gerry Campbell playing the part of Garth Brooks, by all reports the lack of light didn’t affect the trade even when The Thunder Rolls.